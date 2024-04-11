11. April 2024
K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery joins forces with Presona in the Nordic markets

28
LP 50 EH Kanalballenpresse/baler (Photo: Presona)

We are delighted to announce K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery as a new partner for Presona’s baler program across the Nordic countries. K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery will provide both baler sales and baler service.

„I am very happy to welcome K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery as a new Presona partner. Their broad network and in-depth knowledge of the Nordic markets make them an ideal partner to help us expand our presence and support our customers in these key regions,“ says Stefan Ekström, CEO of Presona AB. „This partnership opens new avenues for growth and market development, ensuring that our customers in the Nordic countries have access to our complete range of balers along with great sales and service support,“ Mr. Ekström continues.

„Presona closes a gap we had in our portfolio, and we are pleased to carry the most efficient balers in the market to our recycling and waste sorting clients,“ says Per Skjevik Managing Director, K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery AS.

Source: Presona

