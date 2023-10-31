1. November 2023
Lenmatec is the new Presona partner in the Benelux

LP 50 EH Kanalballenpresse/baler (Photo: Presona)

„We are pleased to present Lenmatec as exclusive partner for Presona’s baler program in the Benelux. Lenmatec will offer both sales and service.“

Lenmatec Group is a family-owned group of industrial companies based in Tessenderlo and Niel, Belgium. It is a one-stop shop for a variety of services including general & high level maintenance onsite machining, cnc turning & milling, laser cutting & bending and many more.

„I am very happy to present Lenmatec as the new Presona partner in the Benelux. With its genuine know-how and clear customer focus, Lenmatec will be a great addition to the Presona family,“ says Stefan Ekström, CEO of Presona AB.“The Benelux is an important market for us. It is imperative that we have a trusted partner in place who can both support our current customers and develop the markets.“

Lenmatec offers both sales and service of Presona’s entire range of energy-efficient and reliable balers for the recycling industry, graphics industry and paper and packaging manufacturers.

Source: Presona

