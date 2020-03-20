Presona: “We continue supporting your business”

Press Statement – Covid-19 poses challenges for businesses all over the world.

Presona AB is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of balers with pre-pressing technology for efficient baling of the most varieties of material – from paper and plastic to household and industrial waste:

Covid-19 poses challenges for businesses all over the world. We at Presona are fully committed to continue supporting your business in order to minimize any distruptions to your operations.

To ensure the safety of our staff, customers and communities we have taken the following preventive measures: Travel is restricted. We don’t travel outside Sweden. Travels and visits within Sweden are limited. We follow the national hygiene guidelines. Currently, we have no known Coronavirus infections among our staff.

We have not experienced any disruptions to our operations and our workshop is currently producing at full capacity. Our service and sales staff are standing by to help you. Both our service and sales departments continue to operate via e-mail and telephone.

Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

