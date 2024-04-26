Steinert is presenting four new products at IFAT 2024

As a leading provider of sorting solutions in metal and waste recycling, Steinert is presenting four new sorting systems and add-ons all at once at the IFAT trade fair in Munich (13/05 – 17/05/2024).

A specially created innovation area on the Steinert Stand 451/550 in Hall B6 is providing information about new products for sorting aluminium alloys, plastic flakes, incineration bottom ash and iron concentrates.

New product 1: Steinert Plasmax | LIBS allows three products to be sorted in one cycle

The latest development from Steinert enables efficient separation of aluminium scrap into three different sorted products. With a high processing capacity and three material discharges at the same time, the new Steinert Plasmax | LIBS makes what is probably the most efficient processing of high-grade aluminium scrap possible and therefore meets all current industry standards. The novel multi-spot analysis ensures optimum and reliable detection using several laser measurement points at the same time.

Karl Hoffmann, Global Sales Director Metal Recycling at Steinert, summarises what drove the development: “Precise sorting of aluminium alloys with the Steinert Plasmax | LIBS delivers quality levels that produce an excellent basis for the increase in demand for recycled aluminium. Given the need to decarbonise the automotive industry and its supply chains, greater use of high-grade recycled materials is essential. I am delighted that, through the Steinert Plasmax | LIBS, we are able to present a technology that we have developed in house and that is once again setting new standards in the circular aluminium economy.”

New product 2: More throughput and proven sorting quality for bulk material with UniSort Finealyse+

As a powerful addition for demanding applications, the UniSort Finealyse+ complements the proven UniSort Finealyse for sorting fine-grain bulk material. Specially designed for sorting plastic mixes, copper scrap and heavy metal and non-ferrous metal concentrates, it has numerous new features.

The most of these are the working width, which is almost double in size, the higher throughput rates and a new split functionality for simultaneous multiple sorting processes on one machine. A core element of the detection unit is the sensor combination of high-resolution near-infrared (NIR) and colour camera technology. Based on hyperspectral imaging (HSI), NIR camera technology combines maximum spatial and spectral resolution. The additional colour camera records further visual material properties at the same measuring point and ensures stable and precise detection in combination with an automatic white balance.

The high-performing UniSort Finealyse+ also includes the proven strengths of the UniSort Finealyse, such as Active Object Control (AOC), which stabilises the sortable material on the belt and in flight, therefore ensuring outstanding detection and sorting, as well as the option to sort the sortable material at a ratio of 50:50.

New product 3: Incineration bottom ash add-on for Steinert eddy current separators smooths out variable material properties

Splitcontrol, the latest add-on for Steinert eddy current separators, optimises the sorting quality of incineration bottom ash and additional fine-grain applications. Changes in the material properties, such as residual moisture, can be counteracted with this automatic control technology. Splitcontrol ensures consistently high yield rates and high operational stability. Manual interventions for splitter correction can be reduced to a minimum.

Splitcontrol can be flexibly retrofitted as an upgrade for existing Steinert eddy current separators or considered as an additional option when configuring a new non-ferrous metals separator. This versatility allows users to better exploit the potential of existing systems or benefit from the advantages of the Splitcontrol from the outset.

New product 4: Higher quality of ferrous concentrates and removal of impurities

The Steinert UMP multi-pole is the innovative solution for enriching or cleaning ferrous concentrates. Through the use of alternating magnetic poles, non-magnetic impurities are effectively removed, meaning that the quality of non-ferrous fractions is improved. Copper losses in ferrous concentrates can be significantly reduced in Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) applications. This technology is easy to integrate in existing systems and offers a cost-effective alternative to conventional cleaning methods.

Visit us at IFAT 2024 in Munich

The presentation of these new products at IFAT in Munich promises exciting insights into the future of sorting. You can obtain further details and exclusive insights into new products in person on our stand. We warmly invite anyone interested to get in touch with our recycling specialists and learn more about the sorting systems of the future. Please feel free to arrange an appointment with your Steinert contact now. We look forward to being able to meet again in person soon.

Source: Steinert