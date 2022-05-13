Want to make baling cheaper? Presona will show you how at IFAT 2022!

The newest baler of the Swedish manufacturer, the MP 270 MH “Mega”, is built for businesses that bale large quantities of material. It has super-high capacity while being very cost effective.

Come to stand B5.351/450 at IFAT and learn more about how this baler can save you money. The MP 270 MH has a completely new baler design which will reduce recycling costs while increasing operational efficiency.

The secret to super-high capacity

The secret to MP 270 MH’s high performance is parallel processes and self-optimization. When the material that is to be compacted falls into the baler, its density is automatically measured and then the baler optimizes itself and proceeds to pre-compress the material to 200 kg/m3. The pre-compressed material is then moved to the main press which creates finished bales while new material is being pre-compressed.

“This design’s super-high capacity means that it can replace several smaller balers at a significantly lower cost. The cost per baled tonne drops significantly when you use a MP 270 MH,” says Presona CEO Stefan Ekström.

45 tonnes per hour

The baler has a real capacity of 45 tonnes of material* per hour. That’s 50 per cent more than Presona’s second-largest baler, the LP 140, and three times as much as the smaller LP 60. Watch video how it works.

Learn more about the MP 270 MH baler

Representatives from Presona Sweden and Presona Germany will be available on the IFAT stand B5.351/450, ready to explain to visitors how the MP 270 MH “Mega” baler can help them save money on baling. Presona experts will also be on hand to explain how Presona’s range of energy efficient LP Series prepress balers can help recyclers meet their output goals while saving money on electricity.

See you at IFAT 2022 – stand B5.351/450!

*Material weighing 50 kg/m3 before baling

Source: Presona AB (responsible for the content)