IFAT 2024: UNTHA presents new 4-shaft shredders and live demos

UNTHA shredding technology, the Austrian premium manufacturer of shredding technology, will be presenting the new generation of its 4-shaft shredders – the RS class – and the MyUNTHA customer portal at IFAT 2024.

Exclusive live demonstrations of UNTHA’s XR, ZR and new generation RS class shredders, will also be offered. Challenging materials such as white goods, tyres, hard plastics and electronic waste (WEEE) will be shredded.

UNTHA’s shredding technology has been ensuring the economical and ecological utilisation of waste materials since 1970, thus contributing to their efficient recycling. With its RS class, the company has been a pioneer in the field of 4-shaft shredders for over 50 years. The reliability of the shredders is based above all on many years of experience, innovative technology and its continuous further development.

Product launch: 4-shaft shredder

One of the highlights at the UNTHA stand will be the new generation of the RS class. These 4-shaft shredders are specifically engineered for shredding various materials such as electronic waste, films, hard drives, production waste, confidential waste, plastics, batteries, aluminium profiles and household appliances.

“Our aim is to continuously develop shredders that already achieve outstanding performance. The new generation of the RS class is based on the UNTHA 4-shaft technology that has been tried and tested for decades and is now even more attractive. The shredders of the new RS class are characterized in particular by significantly lower operating costs and offer even more user-friendliness, easier maintenance, and thus higher productivity. They therefore fulfil the requirements of the market and our customers even better,” says Peter Streinik, Head of Global Sales and Business Development at UNTHA shredding technology GmbH.

UNTHA will also be presenting its new digital customer portal MyUNTHA at the IFAT trade fair stand. This includes the GENIUS assistance system, maintenance manager, spare parts catalogue, and online shop. Under the motto „Make your business easier“, UNTHA’s customer portal supports organisations in ensuring the maximum performance of their shredders and simplifies the optimisation of settings as well as the planning and execution of service work.

Live demonstrations

To demonstrate the performance of the shredders, UNTHA will be organising various live demonstrations:

VDMA outdoor area: In these demonstrations, which are open to all trade fair visitors, an UNTHA XR3000RC mobil-e will shred waste wood of various classes for biomass.

Live-Demos: There will also be exclusive live demonstrations on the premises of Schenker Industrie- und Städtereinigungs GmbH.

Shredders: XR3000RC mobil-e, XR2000XC, XR3000C mobil-e, ZR2400 W mobil-e, RS150 − new generation.

Materials: including white goods, tyres, hard plastics, electronic waste (WEEE).

These exclusive live demos also offer interested parties the opportunity to get in touch with shredding experts from all over the world and discuss their own project requirements. Places are limited, so pre-booking is essential. All information and the registration form for the live demonstrations can be found here.

Source: UNTHA shredding technology GmbH