17. Juni 2024
Eriez to Unveil Contamination Control Innovation at Hillhead 2024

Magnetic Filter (Photo: Eriez)

Eriez, a global leader in separation technologies, is set to introduce a revolutionary new metal contamination control product for the aggregates sector at Hillhead 2024. This premier event, renowned for showcasing the world’s most cutting-edge quarry, construction, and recycling equipment, will take place from June 25-27, 2024, at the Hillhead Quarry in Buxton, UK.

Specific details of the new product will remain under wraps until its unveiling on Hillhead’s opening day at booth F7. Still, Eriez anticipates high interest from attendees and considers Hillhead the ideal platform to present its latest innovation.

John Klinge, Director of EMEA Operations & Strategy, describes the equipment as a game-changer, continuing the company’s legacy of pushing boundaries and redefining standards in magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection, and material handling equipment.

Developed in collaboration with Cardiff University, this new product is particularly crafted to meet the unique demands of the aggregates market. „Users can expect multifaceted benefits, including enhanced productivity, profitability, sustainability, and operator safety,“ says Klinge.

Klinge shares that prototype testing has been extremely successful, with customers expressing great enthusiasm. “The overwhelming feedback is that this product is exceeding expectations not only in terms of performance and reliability but also in driving process efficiencies,” he says.

Visit Eriez at booth F7 at Hillhead 2024 to learn more and see the innovation firsthand.

Source: Eriez

