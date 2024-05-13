Eriez to Showcase Advanced Recycling Solutions at IFAT Munich 2024

Eriez, a global leader in separation technologies, announces its participation at this week’s IFAT Munich 2024.
The event will be held at Messe München from 13-17 May and is seen as the world’s leading convention for environmental technologies, including sewage, raw waste and raw minerals management.
Eriez will showcase cutting-edge products at IFAT Munich booth B5.439, including an Eddy Current Separator, vibratory feeder and an overhead magnet. During IFAT Munich, Eriez industry experts will be on-site to engage with attendees, providing valuable insights into the company’s comprehensive solutions and offering advice tailored to address operators’ specific application challenges.
For more information about Eriez products for the waste industry, visit eriez.com/NA/EN/Industries/Recycling.htm.
Source: Eriez