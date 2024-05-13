Eriez to Showcase Advanced Recycling Solutions at IFAT Munich 2024

Eriez, a global leader in separation technologies, announces its participation at this week’s IFAT Munich 2024. The event will be held at Messe München from 13-17 May and is seen as the world’s leading convention for environmental technologies, including sewage, raw waste and raw minerals management.

Eriez will showcase cutting-edge products at IFAT Munich booth B5.439, including an Eddy Current Separator, vibratory feeder and an overhead magnet. During IFAT Munich, Eriez industry experts will be on-site to engage with attendees, providing valuable insights into the company’s comprehensive solutions and offering advice tailored to address operators’ specific application challenges.