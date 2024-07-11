Eriez Introduces New Models in Suspended Electromagnets Line

Eriez announces the launch of its new SEV series of Suspended Electromagnets, representing a significant advancement in suspended electromagnet design. These units feature stronger magnets housed in smaller enclosures, reducing overall weight and installation costs while optimizing performance efficiency.

Integrated into the Eriez SE7000 line, the new SEV models leverage cutting-edge wire and conductor technology to energize the magnet circuit, also requiring less coolant for operation. The new wire configuration, boasting an ultra-thin anodized insulation layer, provides superior thermal conductivity, ensuring high heat dissipation within the circuit for improved magnet performance. Despite the compact size, these magnets deliver performance that surpasses larger counterparts, guaranteeing consistent and reliable operation.

Dave Heubel, Eriez Global Magnetics Product Manager, emphasizes the practical benefits of the SEV series’ innovative design: “As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we’ve succeeded in packing more magnet strength into a smaller footprint, thereby lowering costs and boosting productivity for customers through streamlined installations and more stable, dependable performance.”

Eriez also offers self-cleaning versions of all SEV models. Additionally, a variety of options are available, including dust hoods, coils derated for elevation, high fire point coolants, armor-clad belts and numerous other customizable features for every unique application.