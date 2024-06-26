Eriez Introduces MetAlarm Metal Detector for Aggregates Market

According to the manufacturer, this latest innovation marks a significant technological advancement in signal processing and underscores Eriez’ commitment to customer-centric solutions.

Engineered with a focus on ruggedness, reliability, and ease of use, the MetAlarm was developed based on direct customer input to meet the industry’s most rigorous demands.

The MetAlarm metal detector is specifically designed for installation in fixed-site quarries and mobile crushing plants. Its advanced detection algorithms are optimized to reliably detect damaging iron and manganese steel, providing superior protection for crushers, screens, and conveyor belts.

“The MetAlarm is a game-changing innovation for the aggregates market,” says John Klinge, Director of EMEA Operations & Strategy at Eriez. “It demonstrates our decades-long legacy of boldly pushing boundaries and redefining standards in magnetic separation, metal detection, and material handling technology.”

In collaboration with Cardiff University, Eriez developed the MetAlarm with robust capabilities to address the toughest challenges in the aggregates industry. By automating metal detection, the MetAlarm enhances productivity and profitability while mitigating health and safety risks associated with manual inspection of hazardous materials.

MetAlarm prototype testing has garnered exceptionally positive feedback. Heidelberg Materials reported a significant reduction in equipment downtime due to blockages at its quarry near Pontypridd, Wales. This improvement has boosted production and throughput, leading to substantial cost and time savings.

“The MetAlarm has greatly exceeded our expectations not only in terms of performance and reliability, but also in driving better process efficiencies,” says Mike Wilkes, general foreman for the Craig yr Hesg quarry at Heidelberg Materials. “Eriez has been a truly invaluable partner, tailoring solutions to suit our specific needs and providing customer service that is second to none.”

The MetAlarm was officially unveiled at Hillhead 2024.

Source: Eriez