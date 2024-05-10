ElectroMax Overband Magnet Power at Hillhead 2024

The compact but powerful characteristics of the ElectroMax Overband Magnet are highlighted on Bunting’s stand C9 at the Hillhead quarrying, construction and recycling show (25-27 June, 2024). The ElectroMax is accompanied on the stand by the TN77 and meTRON 05D metal detectors, and a permanent suspension magnet.

Magnetic separators and metal detectors operate in most quarries and mines, removing and identifying tramp metal that could damage process plant such as crushers and screens. In recycling operations, magnetic separators operate alongside eddy current separators, recovering both ferrous and non-ferrous metals. With decades of experience and a wide range of equipment designs, Bunting’s engineers assess the site conditions and the potential installation prior to recommended the optimum solution.

For ferrous metal separation, the ElectroMax and ElectroMax-Plus range of electro overband magnets separate the heavier and more awkwardly shaped tramp metal frequently missed by other designs of overband magnet. The lightweight, compact but powerful electromagnet is easily installed onto new and existing conveyor systems and is ideal for applications where space is limited or when extra separation power is required.

The ElectroMax and ElectroMax-Plus Overband Magnet uses a strong and deep electromagnetic field to lift and separate the ferrous metal out of conveyed materials such as waste, mined ore, and quarried rock. Unlike other designs of electro overband magnet, the electromagnet is cooled with air rather than oil. This significantly reduces the weight and size, whilst being environmentally friendly by not using oil.

The ElectroMax Overband Magnet is 185% stronger than equivalent permanent overband magnets and 25% lighter. The development was in response to customers’ requests for smaller, lighter, and more compact Electro Overband Magnets without compromising separation performance. The ElectroMax-Plus has additional power and, at a suspension height of 500mm, is over 105% stronger (in terms of Force Index) than the equivalent ElectroMax.

Since April 2019, Bunting has built and shipped over 120 ElectroMax and ElectroMax-Plus Overband Magnets for a value exceeding £3 million. The manufacture’s range of magnetic separators extends to standard permanent overband and suspension magnets, oil-cooled electro overband and suspension magnets, drum magnets, and pulley magnets. The optimum design of magnetic separator depends on the installation and the metal separation objective.

Metal detectors commonly operate alongside magnetic separators, with the TN77 model being an industry standard. The TN77 Industrial Metal Detector detects damaging tramp metal present in conveyed materials such as aggregates, mined ore, and recycled materials. This includes identifying both tramp iron and low-grade manganese steel (e.g. digger teeth). Once detected, the problematic metal is removed either manually or automatically, preventing damage to screens, crushers and conveyors. The TN77 design is easy to install and simple to operate, making it one of Bunting’s most popular metal detectors.

The closed tunnel type meTRON 05 C Metal Detector provides high-sensitivity detection in rough industrial environments including encapsulated or loose tramp metal present in conveyed, vibratory chutes, gravity-fed and material-slide transported materials. Once detected, the problematic metal is removed either manually or automatically, preventing damage to processing equipment. The meTRON 05 C typically protects equipment including grinders, crushers, mills, chippers, and shredders.

For non-ferrous metal separation and recovery in recycling operations, Bunting has a range of Eddy Current Separators. With either concentric or eccentric magnet rotors, the eddy current separator separates small non-ferrous metals, such as aluminium, copper and zinc, down to 3mm in size.

“Hillhead is an important show for Bunting,” explained Bradley Greenwood, Bunting’s European Sales Manager. “Many of our existing and potential customers are either exhibiting or visiting. The show provides the ideal opportunity to help solve metal separation problems, whilst also displaying production scale equipment on the stand.”

Source: Bunting