New Chairwoman of BIR’s Articles of Association and Internal Rules Committee

BIR President Susie Burrage OBE has appointed Alicia Garcia-Franco as new Chairwoman of the organisation’s Articles of Association and Internal Rules Committee.

Alicia is Director General of BIR’s Spanish member association FER and has been at the head of the organisation since 1994. Over the years, she has been very active within BIR, in particular in the framework of its network of national recycling associations with an important focus on legislation affecting the recycling sector. Since 2014, Alicia has also held the position of Vice-President of EuRIC, the European Recycling Industries Confederation. Moreover, she is an executive committee member of Confemetal (Spanish Metal Confederation), a permanent commission member of UNE, the sole Spanish standardization organisation, as well as board member of Aenor International, a knowledge management company active in conformity assessment, training and information services.

“I have had the great pleasure of working with Susie Burrage within EuRIC for several years, and I am very honoured that she is giving me the opportunity to support her as Chair of the Articles of Association and Internal Rules Committee”, comments Alicia. “Statutes and by-laws are the backbone of an association, and honing them for the benefit of its members is an important task which I will take very seriously when my services are required.”

Susie Burrage adds: “I have witnessed Alicia’s commitment and high work ethics over the years and consider myself very fortunate that she has accepted to be part of my team at the start of my presidency.” Susie extends her special thanks to outgoing Chairman Andy Wahl for his many years of service and the hard work alongside Director General Arnaud Brunet on the most recent changes of the organisation’s articles of association approved at the last General Assembly in Amsterdam.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)