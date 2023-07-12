New Policy Officer: BIR strengthens advocacy team

The Bureau of International Recycling is pleased to announce the arrival of a new member of staff, Ms Dasa Paulikova, who is joining Trade & Environment Director Alev Somer on BIR’s advocacy team dealing with all matters pertaining to international legislation and trade issues.

Dasa Paulikova brings four years of professional experience at national, EU, and UN levels in the field of regulatory affairs, with a specific focus on environmental policies and sustainable management of chemicals to protect human health and the environment. Throughout her career, she has been actively engaged in a wide range of EU policies and global initiatives. Notably, she served as a member of the European Chemicals Agency’s expert group responsible for regulating harmful chemicals.

During her tenure, Dasa participated in the development and preparation of the EU Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability, which forms a crucial part of the European Green Deal. This strategy aims to foster synergies between chemicals legislation and waste legislation, addressing critical issues such as hazardous chemicals in products. Her involvement underscores her expertise and dedication to advancing sustainable practices within the chemicals industry.

A Slovak national, Dasa pursued her education at various universities in Slovakia, Switzerland, and Sweden, acquiring a comprehensive understanding of environmental science. She holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Environmental Geochemistry, which has equipped her with a strong foundation in the field. Moreover, her language proficiency includes fluent English, Slovak, and Czech, with the ability to communicate effectively in German.

“In light of the many trade and legislative issues, BIR leadership is putting more and more emphasis on the organisation’s advocacy work. With Dasa, we are welcoming a very promising colleague who is a great fit for our team here in Brussels,” says BIR Director General Arnaud Brunet.

BIR members will be able to meet Ms Paulikova in person at the upcoming World Recycling Convention in Abu Dhabi.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)