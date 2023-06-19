Ibrahim Aboura joins the leadership team of BIR

BIR President Susie Burrage OBE has appointed Ibrahim Aboura as new Chairman of the organisation’s Communications Committee.

Ibrahim is Managing Director of Aboura Metals (Dubai, UAE), a long-standing member of BIR. With over 16 years of expertise in international trading and management, he has been actively involved with BIR for many years, serving on the board of the organization’s Non-Ferrous Metals Division for eight years and participating in various roles and committees throughout this time.

His dedication and influence in the industry led to his appointment as the BIR Ambassador for the Middle East, further highlighting his network and impact in the region. Currently, Ibrahim holds the position of a BIR Membership Committee Member and serves as board member of the Bureau of Middle East Recycling, leveraging his knowledge to advance the recycling sector in the Middle East.

“I am very honoured to be given this important task,” comments Ibrahim. “Communicating with its members and on behalf of the industry to external stakeholders is the very purpose of an organization such as BIR. I very much look forward to working under Susie’s guidance with the highly professional team of BIR. Together, we can make great things happen!”

Susie Burrage adds: “I am very pleased that Ibrahim has accepted this position and I am confident that he will bring many new ideas to the table while competently coordinating the BIR Communications Committee’s works.”

Susie joins Ibrahim in thanking outgoing Communications Committee Chairman Mark Sellier, who had decided to step down due to the increasing workload within his company, for his sterling job over the last five years.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)