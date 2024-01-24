BIR strengthens advocacy team with additional Policy Officer for Trade & Environment

The Bureau of International Recycling is pleased to announce the arrival of a new member of staff, Mr Federico Zanotti, who joined the BIR advocacy team on Monday, 15 January 2024.

Federico has around four years of professional experience at global level in international trade, energy markets and diplomacy. His expertise is specifically marked by first-hand experience in the non-ferrous metals and critical raw materials sectors. Notably, he worked for a Chinese critical raw material supplier for the aluminum industry, where he was responsible for developing the company’s export business in Europe and the Middle East.

Expanding his experience in hard-commodity markets, Federico also worked as an energy journalist in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where he conducted exclusive face-to-face interviews with energy executives, consultants and policymakers, covering a diverse range of topics from renewables and decarbonization technologies to trade and investment in energy and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

In his capacity as advisor at the Permanent Mission of San Marino to international organizations in Vienna, Federico gained valuable experience in regulatory and international affairs at the United Nations (UN) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) levels.

Of Italian and Sammarinese nationality, Federico pursued his education at various universities in Italy, Austria and China, gaining a profound knowledge in international relations and international economic policy. His language proficiency includes fluent English and Italian, complemented by sound communication skills in French, German and Chinese Mandarin.

“Federico’s knowledge of the commodities sector, coupled with his impressive academic and professional background, makes him an ideal addition to our growing international advocacy team and BIR’s multilingual secretariat”, says BIR Director General Arnaud Brunet.

BIR members will be able to meet Federico in person at the upcoming World Recycling Convention in Copenhagen.

Source: BIR