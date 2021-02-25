Company takeover: Suez Sweden becomes PreZero

PreZero integrates sites and employees from Suez in Sweden.

Suez in Sweden has officially changed its name to PreZero Recycling AB. PreZero’s acquisition of the Swedish waste and recycling businesses was successfully completed in December 2020. Since then, the integration process of the 50 sites and 1,100 new employees has been driven forward. After the successful change of name to PreZero Recycling AB, the rebranding process of the entire company will be initiated.

As the environmental division of the Schwarz Group, which also includes Kaufland and Lidl, PreZero has set itself the goal of conserving resources along the entire value chain. With the acquisition of Suez in Sweden, PreZero will employ a total of approximately 4,800 employees in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Italy and the USA.

Source: PreZero