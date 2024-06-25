Heraeus acquires Canadian recycling company McCol Metals

The acquisition strengthens Heraeus‘ expertise in precious metals recycling. McCol Metals, a Canada-based company, is specialized in recovering iridium from spent mixed metal oxide electrodes.



Heraeus acquires 100% of the company, which will continue its operations in St. John’s, N.L., Canada. The site will be operated by Heraeus Precious Metals, the precious metals division of the Heraeus Group and a leading company in the precious metals industry. The company intends to accelerate McCol Metals’ growth and support their innovative approach with its own know-how. „McCol Metals is a perfect fit for Heraeus Precious Metals. With this acquisition we are further expanding our leading competency in recycling precious metals,” said Marius Vigener, Executive Vice President at Heraeus Precious Metals. “With McCol Metals’ innovative recycling technology we are following our ambition to keep as much precious metals in the loop as possible.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Heraeus Precious Metals. Leveraging their unparalleled expertise and extensive global network, we are poised to unlock unique synergies that will enhance our recovery and recycling solutions. Together, our aim is to elevate service standards for our customers while actively promoting sustainability in the global precious metals market,” said Darrell Coombs, Vice-President at McCol Metals.

Following years of research and dedication, McCol Metals has developed a state-of-the-art process to facilitate the recovery and recycling of the valuable precious metal iridium from spent mixed metal oxide (MMO) electrodes. MMO electrodes are used as anodes in electrochemical processes, for example in the production of chlorine, copper foils for batteries, water treatment and electro-winning. Iridium plays a vital role as conducting and catalyzing layer that is applied on the electrodes to aid the necessary reactions.

Until the acquisition, McCol Metals has been owned by Eastern Composite Services (ECS), a Newfoundland and Labrador-based provider of specialized industrial services for the mining, marine, and energy sectors. “For many years, we’ve cultivated a strong business relationship with Heraeus Precious Metals,” said Andrew Colford, Chief Executive Officer at Eastern Composite Services. “Through our longstanding collaboration, we’ve recognized them as our preferred partner to propel McCol Metals into its next stage of development. We look forward to Heraeus’ leadership and expertise driving continued innovation and success for McCol Metals under their ownership.”

Due to its temperature and corrosion resistance, its conductivity and its catalytic properties, iridium is in demand for a wide variety of industrial applications. For example, it is indispensable for the ramp-up of the green hydrogen economy. Given their limited availability, high value and the high CO 2 emissions during extraction and processing, it is essential to keep precious metals such as iridium in the economic cycle and recover them from end-of-life materials.

Sustainability is of particular importance to Heraeus Precious Metals not only with regard to precious metal recycling: The company aims to operate CO 2 -neutral from 2025 and to completely abandon the use of fossil fuels from 2033.

Source: Heraeus