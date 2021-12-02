Successful acquisition: PreZero starts integration in Spain and Portugal

The environmental services provider of the Schwarz Group takes over employees and sites of Cespa S. A.

PreZero has successfully completed the acquisition of the waste disposal and recycling business of Cespa S. A. (formerly Ferrovial Environmental Service) in Spain and Portugal. In accordance with the merger control procedure and following the approval by the EU Commission, around 16,000 new employees at around 140 sites have been officially acquired. “As the environmental division of the Schwarz Group, we are steadily expanding our role as a major driver of circular economy in Europe. With the acquisition in Spain and Portugal, we are successfully following this path and want to contribute to closing further recycling loops in the future with innovative solutions,” explains Thomas Kyriakis, CEO of PreZero.

Cespa recycles around eight million tons of recyclables annually for private and public customers and is a leader in the recycling of biowaste, plastics and compost. It also invests in pioneering projects in robotics, artificial intelligence and data analytics. In addition, the company operates the only plant in Spain that produces biogas from organic waste.

With this acquisition, PreZero is now active on the Iberian Peninsula for the first time. “Cespa fits perfectly into our existing portfolio. We are particularly looking forward to the valuable expertise and innovative spirit of the new employees, with whom we want to jointly advance the vision of a clean and livable environment,” says Gerald Weiss, Managing Director of PreZero International.

PreZero now employs a total of around 30,000 people at 430 sites in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the U.S.

Source: PreZero