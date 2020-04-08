Quick exchange of information: BIR creates Covid-19 crisis coordination team

Under the leadership of BIR President Tom Bird, the Bureau of International Recycling has created a special Covid-19 crisis coordination team to harmonise actions and response with regards to the pandemic’s impact on the international recycling industry.

The team is composed of representatives of BIR national member associations and of members of the BIR Ambassadors Committee, representing countries, regions and specific commodities.

The main goal is to create a platform for quick exchange of information that is important and of common interest to BIR and its members. It is intended to mainly cover the regulatory environment, but can also relate to the business environment and markets or highlight best practices as a reference for other associations.

Any relevant information stemming from the Team’s virtual meetings will be shared with the BIR membership.

Source: BIR