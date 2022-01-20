Petcore Europe Annual Conference postponed due to pandemic reasons

After deep consultation and consideration of all the circumstances surrounding the Petcore PET Conference, 2/3rd February, it has been decided to postpone the event until 14/15th June 2022. The uncertainty surrounding the Covid circumstances, considering the health and safety of attendees the delay has been chosen as the best alternative.

Petcore-Europe Management sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this may cause to all stakeholders, speakers, sponsors, media partners & attendees. On the positive side it is believed and hoped that the pandemic issue will dissipate during the spring timeframe, and we should expect some move back to normality. With this we remain excited that the Petcore PET Conference is still seen as a valued event, and we expect a better attendance for a face-to-face meeting when people also enjoy the comradery of networking.

It is a priority for Petcore Management to enable the same value to the Conference. We will be working with the Speakers, Sponsors, and the logistical organisation to ensure the planned face to face meeting will deliver the expectation of a valued conference covering the current issues of the PET Industry. The venue and facilities remain as planned at the Doubletree Hilton Brussels (Rue Gineste 3, 1210 Brussels).

We look forward to more relaxed times when we can get together in a great atmosphere to discuss the salient issues facing the PET Value Chain.

Source: Petcore Europe/European Plastic Converters