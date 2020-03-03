All Perwoll bottles in Western Europe with 25 per cent recycled plastic

Henkel drives further progress in sustainable packaging.

Together with packaging manufacturer Alpla, Henkel has achieved a further step in its activities in the field of sustainable packaging: From now on Perwoll bottles in Western Europe will not only be fully recyclable, but also contain 25 per cent recycled PE (polyethylene) from post-consumer sources as standard.

Henkel’s packaging and supply chain team was able to integrate a significant share of recycled PE in the full range of Perwoll bottles in the Western European market – while at the same time retaining their unique color and ensuring high aesthetic standards, without making any compromises on the performance or fragrance of the premium product.

Fully recyclable black bottle, with recycled plastic

For the black bottle of Perwoll’s “Renew & Repair” variant, Henkel announces an additional milestone: In line with its commitment to introduce recyclable black packaging, the company has already started converting its black Perwoll bottles to a new packaging material which uses an alternative carbon-free color, through which bottles become recyclable and thus can be integrated back into the value chain. Now, these black bottles are not only recyclable but also contain 25 per cent recycled PE.

The introduction of bottles with 25 per cent recycled plastic for its full Perwoll range in Western Europe is yet another example of Henkel’s activities and progress in the field of plastic packaging. The company pursues ambitious packaging targets, is engaged in various partnerships along the entire value chain and participates in many cross-industry initiatives. For example, the company is a member of the global Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) and the New Plastics Economy (NPEC), and partner of social enterprise Plastic Bank.

Source: Henkel