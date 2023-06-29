Vanden Recycling’s advanced testing and analysis technology increases ‘certainty’ around plastics quality

Advanced testing technology from global plastics recycling business, Vanden Recycling (www.vandenrecycling.com), is helping its customers gain certainty around the quality of their recycled plastic feedstock.

The testing and analysis technology includes a new laboratory in Turkey containing high resolution and high accuracy equipment that aids in the analysis of recycled plastic, and new material scanning equipment for its Australian, European and UK operations.

These enhanced testing capabilities now allow Vanden to qualify material samples much faster, providing a more accurate assessment of material quality for customers.

This includes identification of plastic types, combinations of plastics, contaminations, multi-layers, melt flow rate and density which means even more certainty can be provided around material performance and consistency, as well as more accurate alignment with recycler or manufacturer requirements. This investment underpins Vanden’s core purpose of ‘delivering certainty’ to the recycled plastic supply chain.

Damien van Leuven, Vanden CEO said: “The investment decision to expand technical capabilities globally is based on our goal to support end users who need certainty around feedstock quality. Vanden’s global presence with teams on the ground, working closely with suppliers and customers, enables us to access all types of plastic waste and recyclables. Correct identification of material quality at source and the subsequent control through the production process is the main factor effecting the success of the plastic re-entering the supply chain.”

Recognised as one of the world’s leading plastics recycling companies, Vanden recently celebrated 17 years of supplying recycled plastic to manufacturers across the globe and has ambitious plans for further growth during 2023 and beyond.

Source: Media Matters / Vanden Recycling