EuPC 2024 Annual Conference: A Circular Future with Plastic

EuPC is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration for the 2024 edition of its highly anticipated Annual Conference, A Circular Future with Plastics. This two-day event will be jointly organized with the esteemed Belgian partners Agoria and Essenscia on June 11th and 12th in the dynamic city of Brussels.

Set against the backdrop of Decarbonisation, Innovation, Communication, Advocacy, and Legislative Landscape. The conference will take place at the exceptional BluePoint venue, located at Boulevard Auguste Reyers, 80, 1030 Brussels. Attendees can look forward to engaging conferences, dynamic meetings, and discussion panels, all aimed at fostering collaboration and sharing insights.

The first day’s activities will culminate in a networking dinner at the same location, featuring live music and an exciting award ceremony, adding a touch of refinement to this pivotal gathering.

Under the overarching theme, A Circular Future with Plastics, this annual conference has consistently drawn over 200 plastic converters from diverse markets across Europe. The event serves as a dynamic platform for networking, in-depth debates, and the exchange of innovative ideas that drive progress within the plastics value chain.

Stay tuned for the outstanding lineup of supporting companies, renowned speakers, and engaging discussion panellists.

Source: European Plastics Converters (EuPC)