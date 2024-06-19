20. Juni 2024
INEOS Styrolution Receives Best European Polystyrene Producer Award

The award was handed over to INEOS Styrolution’s Rob Buntinx, President EMEA, and Yvonne van Veen, Head of Advocacy EMEA (Photo: INEOS Styrolution)

INEOS Styrolution received the award for best European polystyrene producer 2023 in an awards ceremony at the BluePoint Convention Centre in Brussels, Belgium on June 11, 2024. The prestigious award recognises suppliers’ performance over a period of 12 months.

The award is based on a customer rating process managed by the EuPC (European Plastics Converters), the EU level trade association representing the European Plastics Converting Industry. According to the Polymers for Europe Alliance, this year’s criteria has been decarbonisation. The award was handed over to INEOS Styrolution’s Rob Buntinx, President EMEA and Yvonne van Veen, Head of Advocacy EMEA.

Rob Buntinx says: “We have won this award before, but it’s still a thrill to receive an award that is based on recognition by our customers. It is also an obligation to continue our work with the same commitment in providing our customers with the best service and solutions.”

Yvonne van Veen adds: “In the category decarbonisation for all polymers, INEOS Styrolution ended up in fourth position. I also see this award as recognition for INEOS Styrolution’s ambitions towards circularity and for our sustainability efforts around recycling and the use of renewable feedstock.”

Source: INEOS Styrolution

RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

