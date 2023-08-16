16. August 2023
New product for healthcare – press release from INEOS Styrolution

Source: INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, today announced the introduction of a new ASA [1] “MED” material dedicated to applications in the healthcare industry. It was designed specifically having small medical device housings and casings in mind.

The new Luran S MED 797S SPF30 is a member of INEOS Styrolution’s ASA product family Luran S. Luran S excels with strong property performance such as chemical resistance, UV resistance, and impact strength. Suitable for injection moulding applications, Luran S offers excellent flowability for easy processing.

Luran S MED 797S SPF30, available in NR (Natur) and in white (WT000112), builds on these strengths. The product shows excellent chemical resistance against alcohols (e.g. IPA, ethanol, propanol) or alcohol based disinfectants. It also shows good resistance against quaternary ammonium or glutaral based disinfectants making it a material of choice for clinical environments.

High impact strength specifically at room temperature and at lower temperatures (5°C) contribute to a better protection of devices, e.g. avoiding cracking failures when a device drops to the floor. This particular performance trait makes Luran S MED 797S SPF30 a compelling alternative to standard ABS materials.

The new Luran S grade is also available using renewable feedstock, based on a mass balance process certified under ISCC PLUS. Luran S ECO MED 797S SPF30 BC40 contains 40 per cent renewable content resulting in a carbon footprint reduction of up to 52 per cent compared to fossil-based Luran S.

Bernd Elbert, Market Development Manager at INEOS Styrolution says: “The market segment of small, mobile medical and hospital devices is growing rapidly. The properties of our new Luran S MED 797S SPF30 make it a very strong contender for device housings and casings in this specific category. I invite every application designer to explore our new product for their next project.”

[1] ASA: acrylonitrile styrene acrylate polymer
