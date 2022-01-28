Ineos Styrolution receives ISCC Plus certification in Europe

ISCC certifies production sites in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen – Certified assurance to meet high sustainability requirements with styrenics materials.

Ineos Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has announced today that two of its European production sites, namely Antwerp, Belgium and Ludwigshafen, Germany received the ISCC Plus certification from ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification). The certification paves the way for the audited production of recycling- and bio-attributed styrenics materials using a mass balance approach.

The ISCC Plus certificate for Antwerp addresses bio-attributed and recycled-attributed ABS [1], SBC [2] and polystyrene. The respective certificate for Ludwigshafen addresses bio-attributed and recycled-attributed SMMA [3], SAN [4] and ABS. This announcement follows a recent announcement for ISCC Plus certification of several Ineos Styrolution sites in the Americas [5]. Further certifications for other European Ineos Styrolution production sites are expected soon.

ISCC is an independent multi-stakeholder organisation providing a globally applicable certification system for the sustainability of raw materials and products. It has been developed to meet the high demands regarding the implementation of environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable production.

[1] ABS: acrylonitrile butadiene styrene; Ineos Styrolution product families “Terluran”, “Lustran”, “Novodur”.

[2] SBC: styrene-butadiene copolymers; Ineos Styrolution product families “Styrolux”, “Styroflex”, “K-Resin”.

[3] SMMA: styrene methyl methacrylate; Ineos Styrolution product family “NAS”.

[4] SAN: styrene acrylonitrile copolymer; Ineos Styrolution product family “Luran”.

Source: Ineos Styrolution