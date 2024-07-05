“A fantastic platform to gather valuable information and gain deeper insights”

Reflecting on the Success of 2024 E-Waste World, Battery Recycling and Metal Recycling Conference & Expo Series: Securing future supply chains at scale

The E-Waste World, Battery Recycling, and Metal Recycling Conference & Expos 2024 have successfully concluded, leaving a significant mark on the industry. Held from 26-27 June at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, this event brought together senior decision-makers from over 65+ countries, making it a pivotal co-ocated gathering for professionals in the e-waste, battery, and metal recycling sectors.

The critical conversation about today’s e-waste, battery, metal, and CRM recycling and recovery efforts transformed the Messe Frankfurt into a hub of innovation and collaboration. Over 3,000 unique participants travelled to the city famously known as the top airport globally for hub connectivity, to actively tackle e-waste, battery, and metal pollution. The event, co-located for a second time boasted over 200+ suppliers, attracted industry giants, and made a scalable impression. This ensured the success of the 2024 edition in securing global supply chains.

Event Highlights:

Remarkable Attendance: Over 53 per cent of pre-registered visitors converted to onsite attendees, demonstrating strong interest and commitment to the industry.

Global Reach: Participants hailed from over 65 countries, with over 70 per cent from the EU. The top three countries in attendance were Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Exhibitor Growth: The event expanded to three times its previous size, moving from the Forum into Hall 5.1 in 2023 to accommodate growing demand.

Future Expansion: Next year’s event will take place on 11-12 June 2025 at Messe Frankfurt in Hall 12.0, expanding to a 10,000 square-meter space. The four-track conference will also be delivered from the fringes of the main hall for ease of transition between the fair and the education platform.

Exhibitor Testimonial:

“We have been actively exploring opportunities in the E-Waste market, focusing on both battery recycling and metal recycling. Our journey took us to the E-Waste World Conference & Expo in Frankfurt, and what an incredible experience it was! The event was a fantastic platform for us to gather valuable information and gain deeper insights into the needs and dynamics of this vital industry. It was great to meet and connect with so many passionate professionals who visited our stand, sharing their knowledge and experiences with our sales team” – said a representative from Saeplast.

Amanda Tring, International Head of Marketing, remarks: “From conversations with exhibitors and visitors at the event, the excitement and eagerness to explore new solutions and ideas were palpable, sparking inspiration to seize new opportunities. Feedback from our attendees was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the quality of our international exhibitors showcasing dedicated recycling solutions. It’s truly unique to meet so many like-minded businesses and to connect people from around the world with a shared purpose – to advance and develop the recycling industry and this remarkable community. I’m excited to see the impact of the event throughout the year and can’t wait for the multitude of ideas and investments from the show to come to fruition.”

With 70 per cent of the floor plan already sold for 2025, the enthusiasm on the show floor was profound. The co-located conference & expo series is set to continue its growth trajectory, providing even more opportunities for industry leaders to connect, pool their resources, and innovate further.

“Join 3,500+ industry professionals, 300+ exhibitors and 130+ speakers next year on 11-12 June 2025 at Messe Frankfurt in Hall 12.0 for an even bigger and better event. Secure your place now and be part of the conversation that drives the future of recycling solutions.

Thank you for supporting the advancement of recycling solutions. Together, we can secure future supply chains and promote sustainability at scale.

Source: TransWorld Events