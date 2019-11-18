Global Recycling Foundation announces ‘Recycling Heroes’ theme for 2020

The Global Recycling Foundation has revealed that the theme for the third Global Recycling Day, taking place on 18th March 2020, will be ‘Recycling Heroes’. The Foundation wants to recognise people, places and activities that showcase what an important role recycling plays in creating an environmentally stable planet. A worldwide social media search and competition will be launched in January, with the aim of recognising both the known and unknown heroes.

Global Recycling Day was created to celebrate the importance that recycling plays in preserving the earth’s primary resources (water, air, coal, oil, natural gas and minerals). Aiming to bring people together and champion ways to put our planet first, Global Recycling Day highlights the need to consider recyclable materials as resource rather than waste, celebrating the power of the “Seventh Resource” – the goods we recycle every day.

Launched in 2018, Global Recycling Day has so far reached over 600 million people across the world through activities and media hits in 2018 and 2019, with a target to reach one billion people by 2020. This success has also been accompanied by celebrations of around 50 Global Recycling Day events in six continents across the globe.

Ranjit Baxi, Founding President of the Global Recycling Foundation, commented: “Through focusing on Recycling Heroes, the Global Recycling Foundation will encourage the world to look at the positive impact that individuals, communities and businesses are having on the future of our world, as well as highlight what still needs to be done. Recycling heroes surround us every day, from the big names such as Greta Thunberg and Leonardo DiCaprio to the unknown heroes – like a couple from the UK who built a recycling centre on their driveway to inspire their local community to recycle unusual items. In 2020, the Global Recycling Foundation wants to showcase all of these heroes – big and small – as well as cities, such as Ljubljana, and businesses who are championing innovative recycling practices around the world.”

The Recycling Heroes campaign also aims to showcase the diverse, innovative and passionate ideas around recycling that people are driving forward across the globe. With the awards competition launching via social media in January, the Global Recycling Foundation will soon be announcing more details.

As in 2019, www.globalrecyclingday.com will continue to act as the key portal for all activities relating to the day; a home to showcase sponsors, highlight case histories and stories, bring campaigns to life and share materials. Global Recycling Day’s social channels include Facebook (@globalrecyclingday), Twitter (@gblrecyclingday) and Instagram (@globalrecyclingday), and hashtags such as #globalrecyclingday and #recyclingheroes will be in use.

