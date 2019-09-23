EuRIC signs the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) Declaration

The European Recycling Industries’ Confederation has co-signed the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) Declaration during the High-level event organized by the European Commission.

For Paul MAYHEW, the President of EuRIC Plastics Recycling Branch (EPRB) and General Manager at MBA Polymers, the CPA perfectly embodies the value chain approach needed to achieve the target of at least 10 million tonnes of recycled plastics by 2025. The Declaration shall be seen as a first formal step taken by the most relevant stakeholders of the plastics industry at large to make polymers more circular.

Sophie SICARD, Vice-President of the EPRB representing EuRIC at High-level Event, added that the work undertaken by the CPA shall be seen as complementary to the implementation of regulatory measures that pull the demand for recycled plastics and foster eco-design to design from the outset products which can be technically and economically recycled when reaching end of life. In that respect, beside initiatives listed in the CPA Declaration, binding recycled content targets for beverage bottles set in the Single-Use Plastics Directive and the revision of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWD), in particular of its essential requirements, are equally crucial to boost circularity in plastics.

In addition, it is absolutely key to get the right interface between waste and chemicals to foster consumers’ trust in recycled polymers, protect human health and the environment while alleviating the current regulatory uncertainty impacting the recycling of both technical and packaging plastics, added Paul MAYHEW.

EuRIC looks forward to work within the Circular Plastics Alliance to implement the necessary initiatives agreed upon and ensure that the European market for recycled plastics grow steadily in the future.

Source: EuRIC