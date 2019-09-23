EuPC Signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration in Brussels

On 20 September 2019 in Brussels, the Circular Plastics Alliance presented and adopted its declaration. The declaration describes the alliance’s vision for more recycled plastics in Europe, as well as their commitments for action to reach the EU target to incorporate 10 million tonnes of recycled plastics into products in the EU annually by 2025.

During the event, Alexandre Dangis, Managing Director of EuPC, signed the declaration on behalf of the European plastics converting industry. EuPC is one of the many private and public stakeholders involved in the plastics value chains that have joined together in the Circular Plastics Alliance, supported by the European Commission in the context of the European Plastics Strategy, to promote the use of more recycled plastics in Europe through voluntary action.

The over 100 signatories declare their commitment to work together along the plastics value chains, including all relevant public and private actors across Europe, to reach this objective whilst ensuring the functionalities of plastic products and packaging, not compromising on consumer protection, safety and hygiene.

All organisations, companies and public authorities willing to contribute to delivering the commitments of the alliance can co-sign the declaration. More information is available here. The declaration can be found here.

Source: EuPC