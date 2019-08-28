Terex Trucks’ TA300 returns to NordBau Exhibition in Germany

Maschinenbau Rehnen GmbH, the Terex Trucks dealer for northern Germany, will exhibit the company’s TA300 articulated hauler at the NordBau construction exhibition.

After a successful debut at the NordBau trade show last year, the recently updated Terex Trucks TA300 will be taking pride of place again on Maschinenbau Rehnen GmbH’s stand N241. Between September 11th-15th, visitors will be able to see the articulated hauler up close at the outdoor exhibition area in Neumünster.

“The Terex Trucks TA300 is an eye-catcher, last year we had a lot of interest in this robust and reliable articulated hauler,” says Marcel Wimker, Machine Sales Leader at Maschinenbau Rehnen GmbH. “Our stand will be the only one to exhibit a hauler this size. Visitors typically want to see the TA300 up close and sit in the cab to get a better feel for the machine – this usually plays a decisive part in the buying decision.”

Productive and robust

“The TA300 and Maschinenbau Rehnen GmbH will be great representatives for Terex Trucks at NordBau,” says Paul Douglas, Managing Director of Terex Trucks. „Terex Trucks draws on almost 70 years of off-highway hauling expertise to create high quality, robust articulated haulers that maximise productivity and return on investment for our customers. Our TA300 and TA400 support our customers in the toughest applications including large-scale construction projects, infrastructure developments, quarries and mines. Maschinenbau Rehnen GmbH is an experienced dealer and we’re looking forward to them introducing our products to even more customers at this important exhibition.”

“It’s been nine months since Maschinenbau Rehnen GmbH became an official Terex Trucks dealer,” says Marcel. “From the feedback we’ve received so far, our customers are incredibly happy with the machines because they are so reliable – that’s why customers who’ve ownerd or operated a Terex Trucks articulated hauler before are loyal to the brand and make repeat purchases. They know that the brand stands for great performance, quality and low total cost of ownership. We currently have six TA300 articulated haulers, four are rented out with customers and two are reserved and will be with customers shortly.”

Superior operator comfort

Since August last year, the TA300 has incorporated the new transmission which comes with two additional forward gears – eight in total – as well as four reverse gears. This helps to ensure smoother gear shifting and thereby superior operator comfort. In addition to this, the TA300 now delivers a five per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, as well as enhanced performance, productivity and operator comfort. It also now comes with long life transmission fluid, which has helped to increase the length of time between oil maintenance intervals from 1,000 to 4,000 hours. The hauler’s maximum speed has also increased to 55 km/h (34 mph), up from 50 km/h (31 mph). Ultimately, this means that customers can achieve faster cycle times, reduce the cost of operation per tonne and minimise their fuel consumption.

Source: Terex Trucks