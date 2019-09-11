Terex Trucks expands into Benelux market – Matermaco Group new official dealer

The Matermaco Group is the new official dealer for Terex Trucks in the Benelux region. After supplying and servicing Terex Trucks’ articulated haulers at its Algerian dealership for many years, the Group now also sells the machines in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

From its two locations in Belgium, the Matermaco Group will cover the whole of the Benelux region and will sell, rent and service the Terex Trucks TA300 and TA400 articulated haulers. With the Matermaco Group, Terex Trucks has signed a real market expert as its new dealer – founded in 1946 – the business has more than 70 years’ experience in the Benelux region as well as North Africa. For Terex Trucks, the venture into the Benelux market comes at the right time: the construction sector in the region is set to grow steadily over the next few years, driven by a strong demand for residential developments and office buildings. In Belgium, the construction industry is expected to grow by 5.1 per cent to reach Euro 75 billion (£76.4 billion) by 2022. The Dutch construction industry represents the sector with the largest predicted expansion within the Benelux region, and the economy in the Netherlands is expected to grow by around 5.5 per cent in 2019.

Personalised approach

Having worked with Terex Trucks at its Algerian dealership for many years, the Matermaco Group has a good understanding of the company’s articulated haulers. “Our colleagues in Algeria always tell us about the great experience they have with Terex Trucks haulers, so we’re excited to build on this,” says Luc Deleener, Director of the Industry Department at the Matermaco Group. “We know how reliable, comfortable and easy to use Terex Trucks’ haulers are and have a strong technical knowledge of the machines. This will enable us to offer customers a dedicated, personalised service. As the Benelux region is a relatively small market, we are close to the customers and understand their needs.”

“The team at the Matermaco Group understand what customers in the Benelux market want and they know that Terex Trucks articulated haulers will be a good fit for their customers,” says Guy Wilson, Global Sales Director at Terex Trucks. “Our haulers are simple to operate and easy to maintain – they are proven performers that deliver low total cost of ownership and high productivity. With our machines and the Matermaco Group’s experience, we have a winning combination in this important market.”

Excellent control and comfort

Since August last year, the upgraded TA300 has incorporated a new transmission which helps to deliver a five per cent improvement in fuel efficiency as well as enhanced performance, productivity and operator comfort. The upgraded transmission comes with two additional forward gears – eight in total – as well as four reverse gears. This helps to ensure smoother gear shifting and superior operator comfort. The 28-tonne (30.9 ton) TA300 is a popular choice for infrastructure developments, commercial construction projects and quarries. It is equipped with true independent front suspension as standard, resulting in excellent traction control and operator comfort.

The TA400, the largest articulated hauler on offer from Terex Trucks, has a maximum payload of 38 tonnes (41.9 tons) and a heaped capacity of 23.3 m3 (30.3 yd3). Designed to meet the demands of the most extreme operations, the robust articulated hauler excels in large-scale construction projects, quarries and mines. The planetary gear transmission provides smooth, efficient gear shifting for optimized fuel consumption and reduced cost of operation. Ground level test points and a fully tilting cab, combined with an electronically raised hood, ensure ease of service and reduced downtime.

Source: Terex Trucks