worldsteel Report: July 2019 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 156.7 million tonnes (Mt) in July 2019, a 1.7 per cent increase compared to July 2018.

China’s crude steel production for July 2019 was 85.2 Mt, an increase of 5.0% compared to July 2018. India produced 9.2 Mt of crude steel in July 2019, an increase of 1.7% compared to July 2018. Japan produced 8.4 Mt of crude steel in July 2019, down 0.4% on July 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production was 6.0 Mt in July 2019, a decrease of 2.1% on July 2018.

The US produced 7.5 Mt of crude steel in July 2019, an increase of 1.8% compared to July 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for July 2019 was 2.4 Mt, down by 20.7% on July 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for July 2019 was 2.9 Mt, down by 10.6% on July 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt this month, down 1.7% on July 2018.

Source: worldsteel