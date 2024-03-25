worldsteel Report: February 2024 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 148.8 million tonnes (Mt) in February 2024, a 3.7% increase compared to February 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.8 Mt in February 2024, up 8.1% on February 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 109.7 Mt, up 3.9%. The EU (27) produced 10.6 Mt, down 3.3%. Europe, Other produced 3.7 Mt, up 32.5%. The Middle East produced 4.2 Mt, up 10.8%. North America produced 8.7 Mt, down 1.3%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.7 Mt, down 2.5%. South America produced 3.5 Mt, up 10.5%.

The 71 countries accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2023. Regions and countries covered:

Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam

European Union (27): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden

Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom

Middle East: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China is estimated to have produced 81.2 Mt in February 2024, up 3.5% on February 2023. India produced 11.8 Mt, up 11.4%. Japan produced 7.0 Mt, up 1.1%. The United States produced 6.5 Mt, down 1.2%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.7 Mt, down 4.4%. South Korea produced 5.1 Mt, down 1.5%. Türkiye produced 3.1 Mt, up 46.6%. Germany produced 3.1 Mt, up 4.4%. Brazil produced 2.8 Mt, up 13.1%. Iran produced 2.2 Mt, up 14.3%.

Source: worldsteel