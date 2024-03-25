25. März 2024
worldsteel Report: February 2024 Crude Steel Production

355
Photo: Pixabay

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 148.8 million tonnes (Mt) in February 2024, a 3.7% increase compared to February 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.8 Mt in February 2024, up 8.1% on February 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 109.7 Mt, up 3.9%. The EU (27) produced 10.6 Mt, down 3.3%. Europe, Other produced 3.7 Mt, up 32.5%. The Middle East produced 4.2 Mt, up 10.8%. North America produced 8.7 Mt, down 1.3%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.7 Mt, down 2.5%. South America produced 3.5 Mt, up 10.5%.

The 71 countries accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2023. Regions and countries covered:

  • Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia
  • Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam
  • European Union (27): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden
  • Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
  • North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
  • Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China is estimated to have produced 81.2 Mt in February 2024, up 3.5% on February 2023. India produced 11.8 Mt, up 11.4%. Japan produced 7.0 Mt, up 1.1%. The United States produced 6.5 Mt, down 1.2%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.7 Mt, down 4.4%. South Korea produced 5.1 Mt, down 1.5%. Türkiye produced 3.1 Mt, up 46.6%. Germany produced 3.1 Mt, up 4.4%. Brazil produced 2.8 Mt, up 13.1%. Iran produced 2.2 Mt, up 14.3%.

Source: worldsteel

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

