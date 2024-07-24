24. Juli 2024
Anzeige

June 2024 Crude Steel Production – worldsteel Report

319
Stahlproduktion im Hüttenwerk (Foto: Kroll/Recyclingportal)

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 161.4 million tonnes (Mt) in June 2024, a 0.5% increase compared to June 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.6 Mt in June 2024, down 9.6% on June 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 120.6 Mt, up 0.3%. The EU (27) produced 11.1 Mt, up 5.1%. Europe, Other produced 3.8 Mt, up 2.1%. The Middle East produced 4.6 Mt, down 2.7%. North America produced 8.9 Mt, down 1.9%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.4 Mt, up 1.4%. South America produced 3.5 Mt, up 4.1%.

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 91.6 Mt in June 2024, up 0.2% on June 2023. India produced 12.3 Mt, up 6.0%. Japan produced 7.0 Mt, down 4.2%. The United States produced 6.7 Mt, down 1.5%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.0 Mt, down 4.1%. South Korea produced 5.1 Mt, down 7.2%. Germany produced 3.2 Mt, down 8.9%. Türkiye produced 3.1 Mt, up 4.3%. Iran produced 2.6 Mt, down 8.5%. Brazil produced 2.9 Mt, up 11.8%.

Source: worldsteel

Vorheriger Artikel
Die Zukunft des Recyclingmarktes gemeinsam gestalten
Nächster Artikel
AfB social & green IT zieht positive Halbjahresbilanz

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,662FollowerFolgen
15,658FollowerFolgen
559AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH