June 2024 Crude Steel Production – worldsteel Report

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 161.4 million tonnes (Mt) in June 2024, a 0.5% increase compared to June 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.6 Mt in June 2024, down 9.6% on June 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 120.6 Mt, up 0.3%. The EU (27) produced 11.1 Mt, up 5.1%. Europe, Other produced 3.8 Mt, up 2.1%. The Middle East produced 4.6 Mt, down 2.7%. North America produced 8.9 Mt, down 1.9%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.4 Mt, up 1.4%. South America produced 3.5 Mt, up 4.1%.

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 91.6 Mt in June 2024, up 0.2% on June 2023. India produced 12.3 Mt, up 6.0%. Japan produced 7.0 Mt, down 4.2%. The United States produced 6.7 Mt, down 1.5%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.0 Mt, down 4.1%. South Korea produced 5.1 Mt, down 7.2%. Germany produced 3.2 Mt, down 8.9%. Türkiye produced 3.1 Mt, up 4.3%. Iran produced 2.6 Mt, down 8.5%. Brazil produced 2.9 Mt, up 11.8%.

Source: worldsteel