Eriez Promotes John Klinge to Director-EMEA Operations & Strategy

Eric Nelson, Eriez Vice President of Global Operations, announces the promotion of John Klinge to Director – EMEA Operations & Strategy, effective February 1, 2024. In this pivotal role, Klinge will spearhead the company’s strategic management initiatives in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Klinge will manage and collaborate extensively with Eriez‘ EMEA leadership teams to drive profitable growth and implement enhancements in products, systems, and capacity. His overarching goal is to further elevate Eriez’ presence in the diverse EMEA markets, solidifying the company’s position as an industry leader in the region.

Nelson expresses his confidence in Klinge’s capabilities, stating, „John’s exceptional management acumen, deep industry expertise, and strategic sales skills uniquely prepare him for this leadership role. Under his guidance, Eriez will accelerate its commitment to providing innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations in the EMEA region.“

After serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army, Klinge earned bachelor’s degrees in political science, business, and military science from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in business administration from Pennsylvania State University at Erie. He joined Eriez in 2008, earning numerous promotions during his tenure. Klinge’s previous experience with the company includes roles in regional market and product management, aftermarket department leadership and, most recently, he served as Global Product Manager for Metal Detection.

Source: Eriez