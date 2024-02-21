21. Februar 2024
Anzeige

Eriez Promotes John Klinge to Director-EMEA Operations & Strategy

313
Eriez Headquarter (Photo: Eriez)

Eric Nelson, Eriez Vice President of Global Operations, announces the promotion of John Klinge to Director – EMEA Operations & Strategy, effective February 1, 2024. In this pivotal role, Klinge will spearhead the company’s strategic management initiatives in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Klinge will manage and collaborate extensively with Eriez‘ EMEA leadership teams to drive profitable growth and implement enhancements in products, systems, and capacity. His overarching goal is to further elevate Eriez’ presence in the diverse EMEA markets, solidifying the company’s position as an industry leader in the region.

Jphn Klinge (Photo: Eriez)

Nelson expresses his confidence in Klinge’s capabilities, stating, „John’s exceptional management acumen, deep industry expertise, and strategic sales skills uniquely prepare him for this leadership role. Under his guidance, Eriez will accelerate its commitment to providing innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations in the EMEA region.“

After serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army, Klinge earned bachelor’s degrees in political science, business, and military science from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in business administration from Pennsylvania State University at Erie. He joined Eriez in 2008, earning numerous promotions during his tenure. Klinge’s previous experience with the company includes roles in regional market and product management, aftermarket department leadership and, most recently, he served as Global Product Manager for Metal Detection.

Source: Eriez

Vorheriger Artikel
EuRIC Event: Reinventing the Wheel – Advancing Tyre Recycling
Nächster Artikel
KuRT-Projekte: Startschuss für eine ressourceneffiziente, zirkuläre Kunststoffwirtschaft

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,662FollowerFolgen
15,658FollowerFolgen
558AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH