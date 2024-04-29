PennQuip, Inc. Wins „2023 Eriez Merwin Award“ for Outstanding Sales Performance and Customer Service

American manufacturer Eriez, a global leader in separation technologies, announces PennQuip, Inc. as the recipient of the esteemed 2023 Eriez-USA Merwin Award.

Established in 1993 and named after the company’s founding family, the Merwin Award is presented annually to an Eriez manufacturer’s representative firm that has demonstrated exceptional sales performance and commitment to advancing Eriez‘ mission and ideals.

Headquartered in Ambler, Pennsylvania, PennQuip, Inc. has been representing Eriez in eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey since 1995. The sales agency also covers Eriez heavy industry products across Delaware, Maryland, and parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. 2023 marks the third time PennQuip has been the recipient of the Merwin Award, with previous wins in 1994 and 1998.

“PennQuip’s unwavering commitment to exceptional sales performance, top-tier service, and integrity truly encapsulates the essence of the Merwin Award,“ says Darrell Milton, Senior Sales Director at Eriez-USA. „Over the past year, the PennQuip team has consistently exceeded sales targets across diverse product lines and markets. Their dedication to aligning with Eriez‘ strategic objectives while prioritizing the company’s Vision, Mission, and Values has been nothing short of exemplary.“

As recipients of the 2023 Merwin Award, PennQuip, Inc. will receive a framed commemoration of their achievement. Their name will also be inscribed on the Merwin Award Plaque, prominently displayed at the Progress Center at Eriez-USA headquarters.

“PennQuip is honored to be recognized with the prestigious Merwin Award,“ says Steve Hilliard, President of PennQuip, Inc. “We are grateful for our partnership with Eriez and look forward to many more years of dedicated service to our mutual customers.”

About PennQuip, Inc.

PennQuip, Inc. partners with world class manufacturers to provide innovative and effective process and bulk material handling solutions. PennQuip, Inc. is the source for all material handling equipment needs for customers across diverse industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical, plastics and powders, mineral processing, wood, pulp and paper, tobacco, aggregate and coal, recycling, cement, and feed and grain.

Source: Eriez