30. Januar 2024
Eriez names Alpha Industrial & Mining Supplies as its new representative for Northern Ontario

639
Magnetic Separator (Photo: Eriez)

Eriez, a global leader in magnetic, metal detection, and materials handling solutions, announces the appointment of Alpha Industrial & Mining Supplies as its new sales representative agency in the Northern Ontario, Canada region.  

In this strategic partnership, Jamie Osborne, a seasoned professional from Alpha Industrial & Mining Supplies, will take on the pivotal role of Eriez‘ key account contact. Bill Dudenhoefer, Regional Sales Director – North America, emphasizes Osborne’s extensive background with Eriez, citing his prior representation of the company during his tenure with another agency.

Dudenhoefer says, “Jamie’s exceptional understanding of Eriez‘ diverse range of products, markets, and customers establishes a solid foundation for success. Working together with Alpha Industrial & Mining Supplies, Eriez can deliver enhanced solutions and more tailored support to our valued customers throughout Northern Ontario.”

Alpha Industrial and Mining Supplies, a Canadian-owned family business based in Lively, Ontario, provides comprehensive, high-quality equipment and solutions for heavy and mining industry applications. For more information, visit alphaims.ca/.

To connect with a local Eriez expert, visit erieznews.com/nr625.

Source: Eriez

