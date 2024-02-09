Eriez Strengthens its Research and Development Capabilities with Cardiff University Collaboration

Eriez announces the inauguration of its cutting-edge Research and Development hub, Eriez at sbarc, located at Cardiff University in Wales.

This strategic partnership with Cardiff Innovations underscores its dedication to fostering innovation and expanding its Research and Development initiatives. Eriez’ Wales-based R&D team now operate primarily from this new, state-of-the-art facility.

Eriez’ history of working with Cardiff University began when Eriez joined the advisory board for the university’s Magnetic Materials & Applications (MAGMA) research centre. The relationship progressed into a successful Engineering and Knowledge Transfer Partnership (eKTP) from 2019 to 2022. The result of this effort is a groundbreaking new series of metal detectors from Eriez which are scheduled to launch in early 2024.

Gareth Meese, Managing Director of Eriez-Europe, highlights the success of the eKTP, stating, „The fusion of the technical prowess of the University with Eriez‘ industry expertise led to significant advancements in signal processing and electronic design for our new metal detectors.“ He emphasizes that the collaborative partnership with Cardiff University provides Eriez with streamlined access to support and a seamless communication pipeline.

In addition to these achievements, Eriez has privately funded a project with the Cardiff University School of Engineering, focusing on enhancing the performance and reliability of metal detector coils. As of 2024, Eriez continues its partnership with Cardiff University on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feasibility study, supported by InnovateUK, exploring AI techniques in metal detection for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Eriez is also actively involved in supporting an Accelerated Knowledge Transfer (AKT) initiative, investigating and developing AI applications within metal detection and other related fields, according to Chris Dyer, Research and Development Engineer, Eriez-Europe.

Mike Mankosa, Eriez Executive Vice President of Global Technology, adds, „Working with Cardiff University has enabled Eriez to tap into unparalleled technical expertise, enhancing our existing products and exploring new technologies without the usual hurdles associated with significant upfront investments. Joining forces with Cardiff University has been instrumental in driving innovation at Eriez, positioning us at the forefront of cutting-edge research and development and propelling our global technological leadership.“

For more information about sbarc|spark at Cardiff University, visit: www.cardiff.ac.uk/campus-developments/projects/spark

