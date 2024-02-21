EuRIC Event: Reinventing the Wheel – Advancing Tyre Recycling

Monday, 15 April 2024, 14:00 – 17:30, BluePoint, Brussels

In the EU, almost 95 per cent of end-of-life tyres (ELT) are currently collected and treated due to effective waste tyre management systems, largely driven by extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes and recycling investments.

However, there has been a lack of EU policies to enhance the circularity of raw materials from ELT over the past two decades. The rubber recycling market faces regulatory challenges, leading to uncertainty for tyre recyclers and hindering innovation and investment. A regulatory framework is necessary to promote material circularity in tyres and develop sustainable applications, maximising environmental benefits and reducing reliance on natural resources.

Our event aims to address these issues by gathering stakeholders from across the tyre value chain, including manufacturers, recyclers, NGOs, and policymakers.

Together, we’ll explore the prerequisites for tyre recycling and sustainability as well as how advancing technology can enhance and increase recycling. Last but not least, in a thought-provoking session, we will discuss whether there is a place in our lineup for chemical recycling and what this would mean for tyres sustainability.

Panel Discussion I: Circularity essentials for recycling and sustainability

Presentation Session: Advancing technology for more and better recycling

Panel Discussion II: Are we ready for chemical recycling?

Networking & Cocktails

Join the discussion and be part of driving sustainable solutions in tyre recycling.

Source: EuRIC