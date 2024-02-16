EuRIC WEEE Recycling Event: Early Bird Registrations are Now Open

The event, that will take place on 3 June 2024, from 14:00 to 17:30 in Brussels, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the path towards a more sustainable electronics sector.

The amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment generated annually in the EU is rapidly increasing, making it one of the fastest-growing waste streams, with less than 40 per cent of this e-waste currently being recycled.

E-waste comprises a complex mixture of materials, some of which are hazardous and can cause significant environmental and health problems if not managed properly. Modern electronics also contain valuable resources, including critical raw materials, that can be recycled and reused if managed effectively.

Improving collection, treatment, and recycling processes not only enhances resource efficiency but also supports the transition to a circular economy. Moreover, it bolsters the EU’s strategic autonomy by ensuring a secure supply of critical raw materials.

Join us as we explore the role of e-waste recycling in the circular economy and groundbreaking innovations in E-Waste Recycling Technologies. Register now and discover strategies to close the loop in the e-plastics value chain!

Draft agenda and registration

Source: EuRIC