Rotar Celebrate Win at World Demolition Awards

Rotar are delighted to have won a World Demolition Award at the recent Summit held in Toronto, Canada.

The Rotar RCC RCC45 Concrete Cutter with Ramplifier technology and Fully Integrated Oilquick OQ90, won the Innovation – Tools and Attachments Category against strong competition.

Recognising excellence and best practice in the Demolition Industry the winners are determined by an international judging panel of leading industry experts. It is a fantastic achievement to win such as prestigious Award and the company are very honoured.

The award winning innovation is a Fully Integrated Quickcoupler Adapter OQ90 with the RCC45. Oilquick’s OQ90 is suitable for 40-70 ton excavators. The RCC45 Concrete Cutter is designed for primary demolition and has a huge jaw opening and a tremendous cutting power. It comes fitted with Ramplifier, which gives double the power and sits at the top of the market. In a split second it doubles the input pressure to a maximum of 700 bar.

Louis Broekhuizen, Commercial Director said: “It’s a team effort and I’m proud of the entire Rotar crew, for all their hard work to bring this innovative piece of equipment to the marketplace. I strongly believe that there is always room for improvement and at Rotar, we continually monitor new technologies to create marketing leading equipment for the Demolition industry.”

Rotar, specialise in attachments for the demolition, recycling and scrap industry. Types of attachments available include shears, pulverisers, processors, grabs, concrete cutters, screening/washing buckets and segregator buckets.

The company continually strive to evolve their technology so that it not only offers maximum productivity, but ensures all their equipment is sustainable and durable, with ease of service and maintenance being a key consideration. All the attachments are manufactured with efficiency in mind, enjoying less fuel consumption and reducing the impact on the environment.

This award-winning piece of equipment continues to keep the Rotar brand at the forefront of their industries.

Source: Rotar International BV