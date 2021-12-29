31. Dezember 2021
The Role of Collection in Packaging Value Chain

PreZero is an international company in waste and recycling management. The company provides waste disposal, sorting, processing and recycling services, combining all the expertise along the value chain under one roof. PreZero therefore positions itself as an innovation driver in the industry with the goal of creating a world in which resources are no longer wasted thanks to closed loops. In addition to a company presentation, the article describes how recycling can be sustainably improved by optimizing collection.

PreZero: https://prezero.com/

The webinar has been recorded as part of the virtual expo eREC: https://erec.info/

