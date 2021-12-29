IonKraft and Concular – Startup Pitch

At eREC you will get to know different companies from different sectors. That’s why we also want to give startups a platform to present their products, services and innovative ideas. In a short presentation we will introduce the following startups:

IonKraft IonKraft is a Spin-Off Startup from the Institute of Plastics Processing (IKV) at the RWTH Aachen University. The Start-up has developed a nano-structured barrier coating system on mono-material plastics, which can provide the same functional properties as the multi-plastic material approach in terms of barrier and chemical resistance, but they are less expensive and most importantly fully recyclable.

https://ionkraft.com/

Concular make it easy to assess material values in buildings and actively help to close material loops by being cost-effective, ecologically measurable and giving advice.

https://concular.de/

The webinar has been recorded as part of the virtual expo eREC: https://erec.info/