IonKraft and Concular – Startup Pitch

At eREC you will get to know different companies from different sectors. That’s why we also want to give startups a platform to present their products, services and innovative ideas. In a short presentation we will introduce the following startups:
IonKraft IonKraft is a Spin-Off Startup from the Institute of Plastics Processing (IKV) at the RWTH Aachen University. The Start-up has developed a nano-structured barrier coating system on mono-material plastics, which can provide the same functional properties as the multi-plastic material approach in terms of barrier and chemical resistance, but they are less expensive and most importantly fully recyclable.
Concular make it easy to assess material values in buildings and actively help to close material loops by being cost-effective, ecologically measurable and giving advice.
The webinar has been recorded as part of the virtual expo eREC: https://erec.info/