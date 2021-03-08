Reshaping the battery value chain – Solutions by Akkurate

For a long time, batteries have been making our lives easier. And they still are – the only problem is that we are using them in an unsustainable way. This already huge problem can become even bigger in the near future, especially now that the automotive industry is preparing to switch to electricity. New, ambitious (and rightly so) climate objectives require a reshape of the entire battery value chain. But how do we go about this?

To understand how large a challenge this really is, you need only look at the amount of electrical vehicle batteries reaching the end of their life in 2030: industry analysts predict no less than 2 million tons per year. Throwing all these away means a colossal amount of e-waste, while a large portion can easily be repurposed. And the batteries that cannot are in desperate need of an improved recycling process, because many valuable raw materials can be reused for new batteries. Recycling is a key to reducing the environmental impacts of battery use throughout the life cycle.

‘Battery Passport’

For this reason, the European Battery Alliance (EBA) is creating its own competitive and sustainable battery cell manufacturing value chain, proposing a so called ‘Battery Passport’. It will bring together leading stakeholders across the entire battery value chain and enable resource efficiency across the battery life cycle. Manufacturers that reach a certain transparency and traceability threshold will be allowed to carry a seal of quality. And from 1 July 2024, “only rechargeable industrial and electric vehicles batteries for which a carbon footprint declaration has been established, can be placed on the market.”

Local initiatives

Next to these continent-wide initiatives, European member states of course propose their own measures as well. For example, a Finnish working group proposes, as part of the country’s National Battery Strategy 2025, seven objectives: growth and renewal of the battery and electrification cluster, growth of investments, promotion of competitiveness, increased international awareness of the strategy, responsibility, definition of key roles in the sector’s new value chains, and promotion of circular economy and digital solutions.

Digital solutions

Diagnose by Akkurate is one of these digital solutions, specifically developed to support a better battery value chain, and accelerate sustainable and low-carbon economic growth. Its diagnostics provide facts on battery health and performance, allowing companies to plan maintenance or replacement well in advance, and yet, preventing potential safety issues. Features like centralized surveillance, better battery performance, lifetime prediction, support in possible quality issues, improved safety and help with recycling and repurposing all contribute to holistic battery life cycle management.

