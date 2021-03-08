Second Rockster Crusher at Tropic Mining & Quarry in Burkina Faso

The Burkinabe mining specialist has been using a Rockster R900 impact crusher since 2008. To significantly increase limestone processing, a brand new R1100S closed circuit impactor has been added to their machine fleet in autumn 2020.

Long-term customer satisfaction and high performance were two key factors for another Rockster crusher to land in the West African country of Burkina Faso, also named “land of sincere people”. The long-standing business relationship between Austrian manufacturer Rockster and the Burkinabe company Tropic Mining & Quarry SASU (T.M.Q.), based in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, has been sincere and consistent from the very start. The team around managing director Al Hassane Sienou specializes in mining and quarrying. Their Rockster impactors are mainly used to crush dolomite limestone, which is later used for production of cement.

In 2008, the first Rockster crusher was delivered to T.M.Q. and the customer was enthusiastic from the start. “The R900 was exactly the right crusher to start the processing business. It is very easy to use and maintain, and the performance is excellent,” says Al Hassane Sienou. In the meantime, the business has grown, and the capacities had to be increased.

Larger crusher for higher performance

T.M.Q. decided to stay with Rockster and ordered another crusher from the Austrian manufacturer. “We are convinced in the robustness and longevity of these impact crushers and have therefore this time invested in a larger impactor from Rockster. Our new R1100S also has a screening system, which consists of a screen box and return belt so we can produce perfectly defined final product with an excellent quality. We produce about 300 tons per hour of fine limestone 0/32 mm and can sell it to cement manufacturers very well,” says Al Hassane Sienou with satisfaction. They plan to produce 600,000 tons of final material per year.

