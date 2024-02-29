E-Waste World / Battery Recycling / Metal Recycling 2024 Conference & Expos

Ready to Unleash New Opportunities in Waste Management.

E-Waste World / Battery Recycling / Metal Recycling Conference & Expos will take place from 26 to 27 June 2024 at the Messe Frankfurt in Germany. The co-located events will showcase an array of solutions for the electronics, battery and metal sectors.

Messe Frankfurt, a favoured venue among the Trans-World Events community, has successfully hosted previous exhibitions in 2019, 2022, and 2023 for both visitors and exhibitors alike. Local Frankfurt Airport serves over 330 destinations with direct flights, and the city offers affordable public transport and accommodation.

Mike Robinson, CEO exclaims: „In 2024, we’re elevating the event with an expanded exhibition floor, a testament to the success of the 2023 show. This year, we’re introducing an enriched 200+ exhibitor lineup and a diverse array of groundbreaking technologies, positioning ourselves at the forefront of waste management advancements. Our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability is not only evident in the expanded showcase but also extends to the introduction of a comprehensive four-track conference. Attendees can immerse themselves in the future of recycling and resource recovery, exploring cutting-edge solutions across four distinct tracks that cover the entire Electronics, Battery, and Metals value chain.“

Visitors to E-Waste World / Battery Recycling / Metal Recycling Conference & Expos 2024 will see a host of technologies, media and consumables from confirmed exhibitors including John Cockerill, Siemens, Liebherr, Hitachi High-Tech, Nefab, Joest. Returning to the show floor includes Cylib, TRO, Bilfinger, Aurubis, TSR, along with new suppliers – SMS Group, Veolia, Total Energies Fluids, Umicore, GEA, Dolav, H.C. Starck, Reckelberg Environmental Technologies, Otto Junker and Stokkermill Recycling Machinery – choosing to exhibit at a Trans-World Events Expo for the first time.

The 2024 educational conference is set to address the trends within the fastest-growing waste streams. With insights from over 130+ expert speakers, the conference agenda will take a holistic approach to recycling across the entire life cycle. Additionally, exploring the emerging industry trends, secondary markets, and legislative frameworks, with an aim to respond to how the industry can secure materials essential for the energy transition through a resilient and comprehensive recycling system. The full speaker line-up will be confirmed closer to the event.

A Start-Up Zone will run as part of the 2024 cycle, showcasing several smaller businesses looking to make their mark in the race to achieving circularity. Offering visitors to join ESG Bloom, Silentclicks, Launch4 and Curegeo release their recycling innovations onto 3,000+ industry leaders. Dedicated websites for E-Waste World, Battery Recycling Conference & Expo and Metal Recycling Conference & Expo are now live, providing practical information for exhibitors and visitors. Registration for the events are now open and visitors can benefit from free Expo entry or Early Bird Conference Tickets to all three events from €1,495.

E-Waste World Conference & Expo (26-27 June, Messe Frankfurt):

https://ewaste-expo.com/register-to-attend/

Battery Recycling Conference & Expo (26-27 June, Messe Frankfurt):

https://batteryrecycling-expo.com/register-to-attend/

Metal Recycling Conference & Expo (26-27 June, Messe Frankfurt):

https://metalrecycling-expo.com/register-to-attend/

Source: TransWorld Events