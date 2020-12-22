Recycling of post-use plastics: Agilyx AS joins Chemical Recycling Europe

Chemical Recycling Europe is pleased to welcome Agilyx AS, a leader in advanced recycling of post-use plastics, as a new member of the association.

Agilyx AS, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has expanded its geographic presence from the U.S. to Europe, having listed its shares on the Norwegian stock exchange earlier this year. Established in the U.S. in 2004, Agilyx today operates a fully commercial polystyrene chemical recycling facility at Tigard, Oregon, through its joint venture Regenyx. The company has numerous other chemical recycling projects underway with partners in Europe, the US and Japan.

ChemRecEurope Secretary General, Mohammad Hayatifar, said: “We are pleased Agilyx has joined ChemRecEurope. It is one of the pioneers in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post-consumer plastic streams into a variety of sustainable products including circular virgin like plastics and chemical intermediates. The company is expanding its reach into Europe, a region where circularity is set high on the agenda, to provide more accessibility to Agilyx’s technology and know-how and to accelerate technology partnerships. We are looking forward to working together with this new member to increase the circularity of plastic.”

Tim Stedman, Chief Executive Officer of Agilyx, said: „We are delighted to join ChemRecEurope. As a company expanding across Europe, Agilyx is eager contribute to the advancement of this exciting and growing part of the circular economy across the region. Chemical recycling technology enables plastic waste and difficult-to-recycle polymers to be converted to new, high quality plastics and chemicals – opening up the possibility for plastic waste to be the feedstock of the future, instead of oil. As we look to transform our systems to be more circular, European regulatory frameworks are recognizing the role of innovative chemical recycling technologies in this transformation.“

The members of Chemical Recycling Europe are united by one common goal: closing the loop for the plastics industry by offering the technology to chemically recycle all plastic waste back into its original components and/or other value-added materials.

Source: Chemical Recycling Europe