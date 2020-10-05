Que Sera, Sera … non-ferrous markets heading into uncertainty

BIR eForum – Non-Ferrous Metals Division, Thursday, 15 October 2020 (15:00-16:30 CEST)

Almost four months have passed since the BIR Non-Ferrous Metals Division held its first-ever eForum – and much has changed in the interim. Covid-related restrictions have been eased in many parts of the world and industry operations have returned to something approximating normality.

However, other concerns have now come to the fore, such as how import and export procedures might be affected by China’s “recycled materials” reclassification for copper, brass and cast aluminium alloys and by its new qualification certificate, latest details of which will be shared at the divisional webinar on 15 October 2020.

“Virtual” attendees will hear expert analyses of latest market conditions around the world by divisional board members, followed by an interactive Q & A session involving market experts and audience.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)