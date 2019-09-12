BIR World Recycling Convention in Budapest, 13-15 October 2019

Non-Ferrous Metals Division plenary session features Fastmarkets’ Global Base Metals Editor.

Perrine Faye, global base metals editor at Fastmarkets, has been invited by the BIR Non-Ferrous Metals Division to give a guest presentation during their meeting on 14 October 2019 at 2pm, in the framework of the BIR World Recycling Convention in Budapest (13-15 October).

Ms Faye oversees the publication of more than 100 primary base metal prices and 100 non-ferrous scrap prices every week in multiple regions. She has been reporting on and pricing the commodities markets for 17 years, starting with oil and specialising in metals in 2006, covering both the physical and futures markets. She previously worked at Agence France Presse and Fastmarkets, a start-up price reporting agency that Metal Bulletin (now renamed Fastmarkets) acquired three years ago.

During her presentation with the title “How China’s environmental policies and international trade wars are reshaping the global copper and aluminium scrap markets” she will be focusing on the impact on the US-China trade war and China’s environmental policies on global copper and aluminium scrap discounts and trade flows, and how PRAs’ independently assessed prices can help the industry manage the increased exposure to volatility.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)